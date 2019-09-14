“Police Finding Tob Cohen’s Body After Two Months is Evidence of INCOMPETENCE” – Miguna Miguna

Self-styled revolutionary, lawyer and activist Miguna Miguna has poured cold water on to the recent announcement by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that they found the body of the later Tob Cohen hidden in a septic tank in his compound.

Tob Cohen who has been missing since July 19 was founded killed and body dumped inside the septic tank. Suspicion of the investigators was drawn to the compound when they realised that the septic tank they were overlooking had a new cement applied on top of it.

Miguna Miguna questioned why DCI doesn’t have cadaver dogs which are used the world over to find dead bodies and would have helped in such a situation. Miguna asked how DCI has been handling terror investigations when they don’t have such crucial tools of the trade.

Miguna said;

The police knew that he had not travelled. His phone, wallet and vehicle were at home. It should have taken hours to find his body. Don’t tell me that Kenya has no cadaver-dogs? The so-called fight against terror is just an empty slogan. All those hundreds of billions purportedly budgeted for sophisticated security equipment, cameras and cadaver-dogs were just clever conduits for stealing public resources.

Miguna Miguna further reminded Kenyans that the police is yet to find the bodies of Dedan Kimathi, Oteyo K’Oteko, Kungu Karumba, Dedan Kimathi among others.

Tobs Cohen is believed to have been killed by his wife Sarah Wairimu Kamotho at his Kitusuru home. She is under arrest together with the husband of Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari, Peter Karanja.

The incompetent and criminally-convicted Kinoti believes that stating that he “led” the non-existent operation would elevate his incoherence, confusion and clumsiness to the level of diligence which he and his bumbling and compromised department lacks. Kinoti can’t even speak! https://t.co/LQrlt11TOQ — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) September 14, 2019

Peter Karanja is suspected to have arranged the murder with transactions and communications in Sarah Wairimu’s phone linking the two together. Sarah and Peter are believed to have been dating.

