Tougher Times For Motorists As Diesel, Petrol Prices Rise

Motorists will this month dig deeper into their pockets after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Saturday announced higher fuel prices.

Prices for super petrol and diesel has gone up by Sh0.28 and Sh2.44 per litre, respectively.

The authority’s Director General Robert Oimeke also announced that the price of kerosene had reduced by some Sh3.31 per litre.

In a statement, Mr Oimeke said that a litre of super petrol will retail at Sh112.81, diesel at Sh103.04 and kerosene at Sh100.64 in Nairobi.

In Mombasa, diesel will retail at Sh103.74, super petrol at Sh113.30 and kerosene at Sh101.35.

Motorists in Kisumu will be forced to fork out Sh114.29 for super petrol, Sh104.74 for diesel and Sh102.35 for kerosene. Meanwhile, those in Eldoret, will pay Sh114.29, Sh104.74 and Sh102.35 respectively.

Those in Nakuru will purchase the products at Sh109.89, Sh97.97 and Sh101.32 per litre respectively.

The changes will take effect from September 15, 2019.

In the last review, the the price of super petrol and diesel reduced by Sh2.86 and Sh3.28 per litre respectively.

The price of kerosene went up by Sh1.98 per litre.

