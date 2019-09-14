Kamene Tells How She Lost Business Deals After Revealing Number Of Men She Had Been With

Kiss FM presenter Michelle Kamene Goro is unafraid to speak her mind but that sometimes can be detrimental.

The former NRG Radio host spoke to True Love and laid bare her soul for her fans.

Last year the beauty revealed that she had at the time had had carnal knowledge with 27 men.

Unknown to many, the revelation made things awkward with her then bosses which eventually led to her losing corporate deals.

“It was one of the worst periods of my life. Not that I regret what I said, but the backlash was huge.

A lot of corporates dropped me and even my employer at the time (NRG radio) put me on an ice block. It was treble just for sharing a honest fact,” she told the magazine.

The 27 year old also noted that things would have truned out different if she was a man and was telling the world how many women he had been with.

“Every condom company would have run to him for endorsements. As a woman they expect you to lie when it comes to sexual partners,” Kamene added.

In the candid interview the voluptuous ex Ebru TV presenter said that her boyfriend at the time castigated her for telling the world her business.

“The guy I was dating at the time told me that I should have reduced the number to three or four,” she added.

Kamene, Law degree holder, has in the past two years transitioned from just a TV girl to a radio queen and a force to reckon with especially in the social media space.

She hosts the Kiss FM breakfast show alongside Andrew Kibe.

