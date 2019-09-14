IPOA To Probe The Shooting Of Two-Year-Old Dan Githinji By Police Officer

Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is set to probe the death of Baby Dan Githinji after a shooting incident by a police officer.

According to the authority’s chairperson, Anne Makori, Section 25(1) of the IPOA Act requires them to investigate any death or serious injury caused by police action hence the move to take up the case.

Ms Makori noted that IPOA will make appropriate recommendations and forward the investigation file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji after the completion of their probe.

In their statement on the incident, IPOA exclaimed: “The police were in the area conducting an operation when the alleged incident happened.”

Baby Githinji who was 2 and 9 months old is alleged to have been shot by a police officer on September 8, 2019, in Soweto Village in Kahawa West.

Three other cases to be investigated include the deaths of five-year-old Daisy Chepkoech, Mr. Samuel Njenga Njogoo, and an unidentified matatu driver.

According to reports, Daisy was reportedly shot by police officers during an eviction exercise in Mowlem village, Endebess, Trans Nzoia County.

“Mr. Samuel Njenga Njogoo was arrested on 10th September 2019 on suspicion of theft by police officers from Charagita Police Post, Ol Joro Orok, Nyandarua County. He died while in police custody at Ngano Police Station,” the IPOA statement reads.

