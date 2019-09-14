Nigerian Popstar Davido Confirms Pregnancy Rumours, Shows Off Chioma’s Baby Bump (Photo)

Blessings are definitely following Nigerian popstar Davido Adekele best known by his stage moniker Davido.

The multi-award winning star proposed to his longtime girlfriend Chioma on Thursday in London.

Apart from getting engaged the couple is expecting a bundle of joy, sometime soon.

Sharing the good news with his 12 million Instagram followers, Davido thanked Chioma, a chef, for the bundle of joy that she is carrying.

“A beautiful life. My beautiful wife. Thank you for everything @thechefchi ! And thank you in advance for what we expecting,” he captioned a photo of Chioma’s baby bump.

This will be the star’s third child and Chioma’s first.

Davido has featured his two other baby mamas and his daughters in a hit dubbed Wonder Woman.

The wedding is likely to take place in 2020.

