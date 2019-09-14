Nigerian Popstar Davido Confirms Pregnancy Rumours, Shows Off Chioma’s Baby Bump (Photo)

Blessings are definitely following Nigerian popstar Davido Adekele best known by his stage moniker Davido.
The multi-award winning star proposed to his longtime girlfriend Chioma on Thursday in London.
Apart from getting engaged the couple is expecting a bundle of joy, sometime soon.
View this post on Instagram
Sharing the good news with his 12 million Instagram followers, Davido thanked Chioma, a chef, for the bundle of joy that she is carrying.
“A beautiful life. My beautiful wife. Thank you for everything @thechefchi ! And thank you in advance for what we expecting,” he captioned a photo of Chioma’s baby bump.
This will be the star’s third child and Chioma’s first.
Davido has featured his two other baby mamas and his daughters in a hit dubbed Wonder Woman.
The wedding is likely to take place in 2020.
View this post on Instagram
🥺😩🥰 I love you @davidoofficial (You didn’t even let me wax yet 😭🤣)
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Comments
Loading…
Loading…
Comments
0 comments