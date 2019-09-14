Kwalwale Calls For Death Sentence Conviction For Cohen’s Estranged Wife, Sarah Wairimu

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has weighed in his anger following the recovery of the late Tob Cohen’s body in his Kitsuru home.

Taking to his Twiter, an emotional Khalwale referred to the gruesome murder of Cohen as a “heinous act committed by this bitch, this slay queen, this murderer, this animal! ”

He further called for the High Court to convict “the bitch” with a death sentence.

The former legislator also asked the courts to “spare us the agony of a long trial.”

He then condoled with the late Dutch billionaire’s family and friends.

No words can be strong enough to condemn this heinous act by this, bitch, this slay queen, this murderer, this animal ! And the High Court must spare us the agony of a long trial en quickly commit her to a death sentence. My condolences to the family en friends of the late Cohen pic.twitter.com/jrQz1rymT1 — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) September 14, 2019

DCI detectives have so far arrested Cohen’s wife, Sarah Wairimu Kamotho who is facing murder charges since she is the main suspect.

According to Cohen’s closest friend and former Gatundu MP Patrick Muiruri, Sarah is behind the murder, confirming that the deceased had confided in him, stating that should he be found dead, Sarah should be blamed.

“He told me that in case of anything, my disappearance or my body being found anywhere, Sarah is responsible”. Muiruri stated.

