Bongo Flava Star Ben Pol Insists Plan To Wed Anerlisa Still On

Tanzanian star Ben Pol insists plans to wed the Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai are still on course.

The Moyo Mashine crooner while speaking to a Tanzanian news outlet, Ijumaa, said that pressure is mounting for him to wed Anerlisa.

He has however maintained that things are slowly take shape but not on social media.

Read:

“What many do not understand is that when it comes to planning a wedding, privacy should be paramount. Not everything should be announced online.

So, I’ll urge those pressurizing us to wed to be patient and see what the outcome of our relationship will be. And when we tie the knot, they will still know, given a wedding is something that you can’t do in secrecy,” Ben Pol said.

“Currently, I am in the process of putting things right, but if you’re asking if the wedding plans are still on, the answer is: ‘yes, they are’,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram us @iambenpol A post shared by Anerlisa Muigai (@anerlisa) on Sep 10, 2019 at 1:14am PDT

The singer proposed to the Nero executive in April while holidaying in the coastal beaches of Mombasa.

“Well, this just happened… she said yes!” Ben Pol wrote on Instagram.

The two are also done with the dowry payment ceremony which was held at Anerlisa’s home in Naivasha.

Anerlisa, is clearly head over heels in love with the Bongo star who she praised during his birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anerlisa Muigai (@anerlisa) on Sep 9, 2019 at 12:26am PDT

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu