in ENTERTAINMENT

Bongo Flava Star Ben Pol Insists Plan To Wed Anerlisa Still On

189 Views

anerlisa, ben pol
ANERLISA MUIGAI WITH TANZANIAN BOYFRIEND BEN POL. / COURTESY

Tanzanian star Ben Pol insists plans to wed the Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai are still on course.

The Moyo Mashine crooner while speaking to a Tanzanian news outlet, Ijumaa, said that pressure is mounting for him to wed Anerlisa.

He has however maintained that things are slowly take shape but not on social media.

Read: Ben Pol Names Celebrities Sliding Into Anerlisa’s DMs (Video)

“What many do not understand is that when it comes to planning a wedding, privacy should be paramount. Not everything should be announced online.

So, I’ll urge those pressurizing us to wed to be patient and see what the outcome of our relationship will be. And when we tie the knot, they will still know, given a wedding is something that you can’t do in secrecy,” Ben Pol said.

“Currently, I am in the process of putting things right, but if you’re asking if the wedding plans are still on, the answer is: ‘yes, they are’,” he continued.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

us @iambenpol

A post shared by Anerlisa Muigai (@anerlisa) on

The singer proposed to the Nero executive in April while holidaying in the coastal beaches of Mombasa.

“Well, this just happened… she said yes!” Ben Pol wrote on Instagram.

The two are also done with the dowry payment ceremony which was held at Anerlisa’s home in Naivasha.

Anerlisa, is clearly head over heels in love with the Bongo star who she praised during his birthday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anerlisa Muigai (@anerlisa) on

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

kamene

Kamene Tells How She Lost Business Deals After Revealing Number Of Men She Had Been With

Family Demands Answers After School Ordered Postmortem On Son Before Informing Them Of His Death