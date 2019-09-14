in SPORTS

Confed Cup – Bandari Beat Tunisia’s Ben Guardane 2-0 At Kasarani

Bandari FC beat Tunisia's Ben Guardane. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s flag-bearers in the CAF Confederation Cup Bandari FC beat Tunisia’s Ben Guardane 2-0 at the Kasarani Stadium.

After a barren first half, Yema Mwana put the Dockers in the lead before Abdallah Hassan doubled the lead six minutes.

The win is a healthy one and puts Bandari in pole position to progress to the playoffs round of the second tier continental championship.

Bandari will travel to Tunisia for the second round in a fortnight’s time.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s other representative in continental football Gor Mahia have arrived in Blida, Algeria ahead of their Champions League match against USM Algier on Sunday.

The trip was doubtful but a last minute lobbying saw the government chip in to provide them with 18 return air tickets after previously declining.

