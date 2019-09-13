in NEWS

Missing Dutch Tycoon Tob Cohen’s Body Found In Septic Tank At His Home

Tobs Golf Safaris chairman and Dutch businessman Tob Cohen’s body has been found in a septic tank at his Kitisuru home.

Homicide detectives retrieved the body from the empty underground storage which had been completely sealed with concrete and guised with bushy wood cuttings.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Cohen’s body, which was “wrapped with many layers of clothing, showed signs of torture before his murder.”.

“It is a gruesome murder, they took their time to kill innocent Cohen,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.

“He was bound; legs, hands and neck before he was murdered and then they hid him in an underground water tank. They took their time, ” he added.

Cohen went missing on July 20 after leaving his home in a white car and a briefcase in hand.

According to his wife Sarah Wairimu Kamotho who is a suspect in the case, the golfer was in an unstable state of the mind before his disappearance.

On Thursday, Ms Kamotho who is being held at Lang’ata Women’s Prison told the court that an investigating officer sexually assaulted her, claims state prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki denied.

The court further ordered a mental health examination for the suspect to determine whether she is fit to stand trial.

Earlier it was reported that she had coached her employees on what to tell the police about the occurrences on the day Cohen went missing.

The employees who are now witnesses recanted their earlier statements and gave the true accounts.

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

