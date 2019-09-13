Samuel Eto’o’s 17-Year-Old Son Gets Cameroon National Team Call-Up

Samuel Eto’o son, Etienne Eto’o, has been called-up to Cameroon’s U17 national team.

The team is preparing to represent Africa in the U17 FIFA World Cup in Brazil next month.

Cameroon are the reigning U17 African champions.

He’s among ten foreign-based players, who have been called up to the team by coach Thomas Libih.

Etienne plays for U17 side of Spanish side Real Mallorca, which he also skippers.

He is the side’s leading top scorer with 4 goals.

His dad, senior Eto’o, captained the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and is regarded as one of Africa’s football greats.

The former Barcelona and Chelsea forward recently retired from professional football after 22 years of a glittering career.

He remains the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) top scorer with 18 goals.

