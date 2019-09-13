Kenya Rugby Union Inks Kshs115 Million Partnership Deal With EABL

The Kenya Rugby Union has secured a total of Kshs115million partnership deal with East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL).

Through their flagship brand, Tusker, the giant beer maker will support the union, different national teams and events under the union as follows;

Cash sponsorship from EABL to KRU is Kshs37.5 million while Kshs2.5 million will go to the Lionesses, Kenya women’s sevens team, Tusker will be on the short.

Read:

Some Kshs5 million will go into the 2020 Internationals, Kshs10 million will see Tusker on the Shujaa, Kenya men’s sevens team short and Kshs20 million goes to the Safari Sevens tournament.

Speaking at the launch, the EABL Group Corporate Relations Director, Eric Kiniti said, “It’s my pleasure to be here partnering with the KRU to grow the sport across the Country.”

KRU boss Oduor Gangla underpined Tusker’s influence in the game.

“We can all attest to the fact that we have had the best Sevens Circuit in the recent years and TuskerLager has played a huge role in promoting the sport and ensuring fans enjoy themselves all round.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu