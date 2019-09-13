Female Cop Robinah Moraa Found Dead With Multiple Stab Wounds In Apartment

A female cop attached to Naiberi Police Station in Eldoret was on Thursday morning found dead in her apartment.

The officer who has been identified as constable Robinah Moraa was found by two unknown men who were trying to gain access to her Annex Estate apartment on the said morning.

The two then notified the caretaker who in turn alerted the area chief.

The deceased’s body was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on her head, neck and other parts of her body. A kitchen knife, believed to have been the murder weapon was found next to her lifeless body.

According to the caretaker, Stanley, the departed mostly kept to herself and when off duty, she was always in doors.

“Moraa moved into the house two months ago, and was a reserved person who kept to herself and hardly spoke with her neighbours. Even when she was off duty, she would spend her mornings doing laundry and ironing in the afternoons,” Stanley told a local blog.

Police are apparently looking for her boyfriend who frequented her home.

It is also said that she could have met her death on Wednesday afternoon after returning from work.

Stanley recounted seeing a middle aged man visit Moraa at 2 pm and left two hours later. The unidentified man was driving a Toyota Premio whose plates he could not recall.

Uasin Gishu Police Commander, Johnston Ipara confirmed the incident noting that the suspect will be in custody within 24 hours.

“We have gathered enough clues that will lead to the arrest of the suspected killer within 24 hours because he is a known person,” Ipara said.



A few months ago, a prison warder Pauline Wangari, attached to Murang’a GK Prison was found dead with several stabs on the head and chest in her rental house at Kiharu estate.

