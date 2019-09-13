Parents In Trouble After Gang They Hired To “Discipline” Son Killed Him

A couple in Meru County is in trouble after a gang that was allegedly hired by them to discipline their son, killed him.

According to reports, the 31-year-old man was found dead after he was beaten by the gang which had allegedly been instructed by his parents over his unruly behavior in Kiebogi village.

It is further claimed that the man has on several occasion been warned against going home drunk, causing a commotion and insulting his parents.

Speaking on the death of her son, the mother, Jane Patrick, admitted that they have had constant fights with the son but vehemently denied that they had any role in his beating, a claim that has been dismissed by residents.

She told that the 31-year-old had arrived at home at around 2:30 am on Thursday night, injured and asked for drinking water.

However, the residents not that his lifeless body was recovered in the morning at around 6:30 am.

Following the incident, irate resident gathered at the home threatening to flog the parents noting that they failed to report his death.

According to Miruriri chief Edward Gitonga, who called the police officers, he was informed of the incident in the morning.

He also mentioned that they recovered blood-soaked clubs and thick sticks inside the parents’ farm while residents linked the parents to the killing.

“This is an adult and if he had committed any crime, he should have been reported to the police. People should use the right channels of handling cases and avoid taking laws in their hands,” the chief cautioned.

Residents lamented to the media, that in the region, such cases of parents hiring gangs to discipline their children were on the rise.

