The Nyali School Principal Accused Of Turning To Witchcraft To Cover Up School Bus Scandal

A section of parents at The Nyali School are now accusing the principal of bringing witch doctors from Nigeria to perform rituals in the school following a school bus scandal exposé run by this blog.

Kahawa Tungu, a month ago reported how the principal orchestrated a Ksh13 million scandal in the transport department.

In his effort to fight back, the principal is said to be instilling fear into Mombasa parents calling for his resignation, saying his exit will disrupt studies.

“Several times since the revelation of the bus scandal, the principal has gone on to bring a witchdoctor from Nigeria to undertake rituals in the school under the watch of the school kids. When he saw parents are not accepting his nonsense and demanding his resignation and transparency, the principal and his cartels started looking for evil ways of surviving,” says one of the parents who sought anonymity.

The principal and his cronies are said to be using government offices to ensure their survival, by denying a request by parents to hold a special general meeting (SGM) to iron out things.

In a bid to victimise one of the parents by reporting him to the Department of Criminal investigation (DCI) for spearheading a call for transparency, accountability and good school management. The parent, after interrogation by sleuths was later cleared.

The parents won the battle to have the SGM on September 28, 2019, but the principal started instilling fear on some of class eight parents, telling them to refuse the meeting as it will make their kids disqualified for not adhering to government directives.

“Ironically, the same principal went against the government’s directive and ordered the same class eight pupils to come for August 2019 holiday tuition. It took intervention of some parents to call off the August holiday tuition,” says a parent.

When the trustees insisted for the SGM, the chairperson was ordered to hold the meeting outside the school compound to adhere to the government directive.

The Nyali School Parents’ Club secretary is also said to be part of the cartels, assisting the principal to avert any meeting that could see his ouster. In the planned SGM, the secretary went on to put the venue to be the school. With such, he was sure that the venue will be used as a scapegoat to knock off the meeting.

To counter this, parents wrote a letter to the secretary demanding for additional agenda and change of the venue. However, the letter was not considered.

“This clearly showed that the secretary was part of the cartels. In any way, the Secretary took out his kids from Nyali School after seeing massive corruption in the school. He is clearly not feeling the pain of corruption in the school. Additionally, the secretary is illegally in office after serving his two terms in office,” says one of the parents.

Kahawa Tungu learns that the principal has now further gone to influence the Mombasa County Director of Education Mr Moses Makori to issue a letter ordering for the meeting to be called.

“Its unfortunate that Mr. Makori has been dragged into a matter which he less understands. He is now being used to protect looters of the school’s funds. The meeting has now been called off because of Mr. Makori’s letter. We now call for the EACC to immediately investigate Mr Makori,” adds the parent.

The principal and his cronies are now said to be wooing a section of the parents to ensure they remain in poser. Parents who reached out to Kahawa Tungu are calling upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission and the Ministry of Education to investigate the principal and take legal actions against him.

