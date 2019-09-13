Kenyan Advocate Janet Katisya Among Experts To Reform Troubled CAF

Kenyan lawyer Janet Katisya is among a five-person team of experts brought together by FIFA to help reform the scandal-ridden Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Former foreign minister of Mali Abdoulaye Diop, Hossam El Shafei (Egypt), Martin Ngoga (Rwanda) and Ghanaian judge Anin Yeboah are also in the reform implementation task force.

Katisya sits on the FIFA Ethics Committee where she serves in the Investigatory Chambers that probe breaches in Ethics in Football management. She was elected into the position in 2017.

Read:

“You members of the task force are the foundation from which the future African football will be built. We count on your support, your passion and innovation,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino after chairing its first meeting in Cairo on Tuesday.

Topics discussed were auditing, transparency, the necessity for the highest standards of compliance; effective organisation of competitions, growth and development of African football as well as advancement and support for the body’s 54 member associations, said a CAF statement on Wednesday.

The meeting also touched upon football safety and security, African football governance and revenue generation for the continent’s competitions and events.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu