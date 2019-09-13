Why Huddah Wants To Unseat Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris Come 2022

Kenyan socialite-turned-entrepreneur Huddah Monroe feels that Kenyan politics has been reduced to a game of jokers.

Huddah, in a series of Insta stories on Thursday night, castigated Kenyan leaders and showbiz bigwigs for turning Kibra constituency seat, that fell vacant following the demise of Ken Okoth, to a ‘comedy ground.’

“People have made that Kibera MP [seat] a big joke. It looks like a circus full of clowns, a serious comedy ground, ” she wrote.

“Kuna bangi mbaya sana inacirculate Nairobi. Nobody is saying what exactly they want to do for the people of Kibra, one of the biggest slams in the world in my opinion (sic).”

Sarcastically, it’s for this reason, the lass, better known as the Boss Chick, wants to unseat Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, for ‘fun.’

“I hate politics. But I also feel like I’m gonna join this circus and be one of the clowns for fun… coz that’s exactly what it’s becoming, ” she added.

The Kibra by-election slated for November 7, attracted the attention of several young Kenyans who have made names for themselves in the showbiz industry.

DJ Kriss Darlin, who was recently sacked by Nation Media Group, was the first to declare his interest in the race.

The DJ pulled a stunt in one of the Orange Democratic Movement rallies in Kibra when he knelt before party leader Raila Odinga begging for the ODM ticket. However, he was beaten during the recent party nominations by Ken Okoth’s brother, Bernard Otieno alias Imran.

International football star McDonald Mariga, also known for endorsing betting firm Betin, was the second who declared his interest under the Jubilee party. His nomination was this week rejected by the electoral commission on grounds that he was not a registered voter.

He has, however, appealed the decision.

Popular Kenyan rapper CMB Prezzo, born Jackson Makini, had also declared his interest under the Wiper party.

However, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka advised him to run in 2022.

“We saw that ODM already picked a candidate, so we decided that as Wiper for now…because we recently beat them in Embakasi South…we will not have a candidate (in Kibra),” said Kalonzo.

If Mariga is cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), he will face ODM’s Imran, Amani National Congress’ Eliud Owala, Editar Achieng of Ukweli Party, Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi and a number of independent candidates in the race to succeed Okoth.

