Champions League: Government Finally Bails Out Gor Mahia

The government has secured Gor Mahia 18 return tickets to Algeria for their Champions League match against USM Algeria in Blida on Sunday.

The team will depart Nairobi at midnight and will arrive in Algiers, about 45KM off Blida, on Saturday morning, according to plans.

The match will kick-off at 10PM EAT on Sunday.

According to a close source, it took the intervention of the club’s patron and opposition chief Raila Odinga for the ministry of sports to process the tickets.

However, out of a list of 27 from the club, the ministry only approved 16 to travel, but after further negotiations they agreed to add two to make it 18.

On Tuesday, Gor Mahia organized a fundraiser for the trip, but none of the invited guests showed up with just Ksh300,000 being realized at the end of the function.

Gor Mahia are on the edge financially since their main sponsor, SportPesa, pulled out last month.

