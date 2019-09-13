in NEWS

EACC Officer Arrested For Stealing Ksh416,000 Evidence In Mombasa

[Courtesy]

An officer attached to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)  has been arrested for allegedly stealing Ksh416,000 which was part of an exhibit to be used in a case she was handling.

According to detectives, Officer Lilian Jan Simiyu, who works in Mombasa County is also accused of destroying evidence which was to be used in the case.

A police statement seen by Nation has revealed that the officer will also face various charges, in a different case for engaging in crime as a law enforcer.

The police report also mentioned: “She is now placed in the cells for further action.”

Officer Simiyu is currently being held at Mombasa Central police station as the investigations continue.

She will be arraigned in court once the probe is complete.

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

