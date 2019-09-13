in ENTERTAINMENT

Wedding Bells As Nigerian Star Davido Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend Chioma (Video)

Nigerian crooner Davido is off the market after getting engaged to longtime girlfriend Chioma on Thursday while in London.

The Blow My Mind singer popped the question in the presence of close friends and family, a question to which Chioma gave an emotional Yes.

“She said Yes!!! Big rock,” he captioned a picture of the ring.

The ring has a massive rock and is engraved “Assurance”, the title of the hit song he wrote especially for her.

The wedding will most likely happen in 2020.

chioma, davido

In response, Chioma who is a chef and might be pregnant said, I love you @davidoofficial (You didn’t even let me wax yet 😭🤣)”

If she really is expectant, their child together will be Davido’s third born.

The DWB boss recently concluded an introduction ceremony with his soon-to-be wife’s family.

