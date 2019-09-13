Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria Parades Wives, Boasts About His Bedroom Skills

Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria on Friday, introduced two of his three wives at an “Inua Mama” rally organised by area Senator Susan Kihika.

During the event held at the Nakuru ASK Showground, the legislator bragged about his sexual prowess.

“I am the Nakuru Town East MP. And, when one has a wife or wives, he has to acknowledge. I have several Nakuru Town East first ladies. Let me introduce my first ladies to you,” he said.

He asked his two wives to walk to the podium for a quick introduction, adding that the third wife could not make it because she had just given birth.

“[Tells his wives] rush here, remember it is not your day. So, let’s not take other people’s time. There is one [of my wives] who is not here… She did that… Niko sawa ama siko sawa? Inaitwa pekejeng pekejeng pekejeng,” the lawmaker said amid laughter.

“This one is Veronica Wairimu, she is the First Lady Number One. And this one is Dorcas Wangui, she is also the First Lady Number One B. First Lady Number One C is not here, but I will bring her here another day. Niko sawa, ama siko sawa? Na, unajua sisaidiangwi (And, you know I am never helped) … Let them bear me witness, I am never helped. I am good at it,” he continued.

The rally was attended by several women leaders affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto’s camp within the Jubilee outfit.

They included nominated senator Millicent Omanga, Uasin Gishu woman rep Gladys Shollei, Bomet’s Joyce Korir and Faith Gitau of Nyandarua.

