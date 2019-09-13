Carol Radull Announces Absence On Social Media As She Goes For Surgery

Radio presenter and sports lady, Carol Radull, has on Friday morning announced that she will be absent on social media for the next two days as she plans to undergo minor surgery.

Sharing with her fans, Radull asked them to lift her up in prayers as she goes for the minor surgery for her sinuses.

She posted: “Hey Guys. I’m going in for minor surgery shortly for my sinuses. I’ll be off social media for the rest of the day and probably tomorrow.

“So pole sana but updates won’t be forthcoming. Do pray for me and my surgeon. Asanteni,” she exclaimed.

Radull is arguably one of the most celebrated female presenters in the entertainment industry with a fan base of over 612,000 followers on Twitter.

She has been in the limelight for many years and has won the hearts of many Kenyans with her unique personality.

