Two People Killed, Several Injured After Wall Collapses On Houses In Industrial Area [Photos]

St John's Ambulance on the scene of the accident [Photo/Courtesy]

Two people have reportedly been killed and a number injured after a perimeter wall collapsed on houses in Industrial area, Nairobi, on Thursday.

St Johns Ambulance rescue team reported that the two were trapped inside the shanties and succumbed to injuries.

“A kid is feared trapped as rescue operations continue at a site of a collapsed wall in Industrial Area, Nairobi. Rescue team from St John Ambulance are on site,” St John’s Ambulance emergency service wrote on Twitter.

At around 3.50pm, Kenya Red Cross confirmed that the operation had come to an end.

Seven people have been admitted to a city hospital and are receiving treatment.

Here are photos from the scene:

Industrial area accident [Courtesy]
Industrial area accident [Courtesy]

