Two People Killed, Several Injured After Wall Collapses On Houses In Industrial Area [Photos]

Two people have reportedly been killed and a number injured after a perimeter wall collapsed on houses in Industrial area, Nairobi, on Thursday.

St Johns Ambulance rescue team reported that the two were trapped inside the shanties and succumbed to injuries.

“A kid is feared trapped as rescue operations continue at a site of a collapsed wall in Industrial Area, Nairobi. Rescue team from St John Ambulance are on site,” St John’s Ambulance emergency service wrote on Twitter.

Two people have been killed and others injured when a wall collapsed on shanties in Industrial Area, Nairobi. St John Ambulance is leading the rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/iK4EZGGsfG — St John Ambulance (@StJohnKenya) September 12, 2019

At around 3.50pm, Kenya Red Cross confirmed that the operation had come to an end.

Seven people have been admitted to a city hospital and are receiving treatment.

Kenya Red Cross is currently offering psychosocial support services. https://t.co/FsJtERx78E — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) September 12, 2019

Here are photos from the scene:

Industrial area accident [Courtesy] St John’s Ambulance on the scene of the accident [Photo/Courtesy]

