Tanasha Donna Dismisses Rumours That Son With Diamond Has Been Born

NRG presenter Tanasha Donna is yet to welcome her son into the world.

There have been photos going round of a child believed to belong to Tanasha and Diamond Platnumz.

Taking to social media however, the Radio queen indicated that the baby boy in the picture is not hers.

“Hey y’all I hope all is well. Thought I should set the record straight that this is not my child.”

The love birds are set to welcome the newest member of their family anytime from now.

The crooner who has been on tour is back in Tanzania and is helping the first time mother get ready for their son.

After keeping the pregnancy hidden for seven months, the two made the announcement on July 7 during Tanasha’s birthday.

Her son will be Diamond’s fifth child.

