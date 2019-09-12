Missing Dutch Tycoon’s Wife Sarah Kamotho Accuses Officer Of Sexually Assaulting Her

The wife of missing Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen on Thursday told the court that an investigating officer sexually assaulted her while in custody.

Sarah Wairimu Kamotho’s lawyer Philip Murgor revealed the details while protesting her continued stay behind bars.

State prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki did however declare the statements untrue.

The court also ordered a mental health examination for the suspect to determine whether she is fit to stand trial.

It is reported that Ms Kamotho had coached key witnesses on what to tell investigators about the day Mr Cohen, an avid golfer disappeared.

The witnesses have however recanted their statements and are giving their accounts of the material day.

The ex CEO of Philips Electronics East Africa went missing on July 20 after being picked up in a white car with a briefcase in hand.

On September 2, Ms Kamotho’s counsel sought answers as to why two women, who were last seen with Cohen, are still free.

Cohen is said to have met the two women at a club in Parklands before he disappeared and his phone switched off.

Earlier, the suspect said that her estranged husband was in an unstable state of the mind before leaving without a trace.

“Tob has always had issues of aggression, abusive language and drug & alcohol abuse. My personal experience with the man has shown me that Tob is a perfect candidate for depression, bi-polar disorder, or some mild form of schizophrenia,” she wrote on her website, as she documented some of the incidences during which he got violent.

She will be held at Lang’ata Women’s Prison until the case is mentioned on Monday.

