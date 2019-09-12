Samuel Gateri, Witness Who Withdrew From Itumbi’s Case Released On Ksh100,000 Cash Bail

The star witness in Dennis Itumbi’s forgery case, who withdrew following alleged death threats from the DCI Samuel Gateri has been released on Ksh100,000 cash bail.

Appearing before the court, Gateri was charged with making a document without lawful authority contrary to section 357 (a) of the penal code.

Gateri was arrested on Wednesday evening when he met his lawyer to file a constitutional application to protest his illegal confinement two months ago.

He was arrested at Sagret Hotel by DCI officers aboard two cars, KBR 549K, and KBS 632E and was allegedly held at Shauri Moyo Police Station.

Mr Gateri withdrew from the case early this month, citing death threats from the DCI, who wanted him to implicate Deputy President William Ruto.

He was first arrested among other suspects in July for being a member of a WhatsApp group dubbed Tanga Tanga that supports DP Ruto.

Mr Itumbi was charged on July 22 over the alleged fake letter which claimed there was a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

He was charged with three offenses of making a false document without authority, publishing a false statement and reprogramming a mobile phone.

However, he denied the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot.

