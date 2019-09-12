Police Forced To Intervene After Kirinyaga Residents Booed At Governor Waiguru [Video]

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was on Thursday afternoon booed at by residents of Kirinyaga County.

The incident happened when the county chief was opening Kagumo market at Mutira Ward in Kirinyaga Central Constituency.

According to reports, Waiguru faced the disappointment of her constituents after she declared that she would not allow area MCA David Kinyua Wangui or any other leader perceived to be against her to address the gathering during the opening of the market.

She is noted to have asserted that since the market was built by the county government, no other official would be allowed to address the residents.

Waiguru further accused the Mutira Ward MCA of insulting her in public.

Video courtesy of Citizen TV:

Following her declaration, the MCA’s supporters turned rowdy forcing Waiguru to give in and allow him to address the citizens.

Police officers’ efforts to try and calm the crowd were futile, as they kept on shouting.

The locals would later calm down after she handed the microphone to Mr Wangui.

In his address, the MCA declared his full support to the governor’s development agendas despite their differences.

