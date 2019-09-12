in NEWS

Police Forced To Intervene After Kirinyaga Residents Booed At Governor Waiguru [Video]

159 Views

WAIGURU

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was on Thursday afternoon booed at by residents of Kirinyaga County.

The incident happened when the county chief was opening Kagumo market at Mutira Ward in Kirinyaga Central Constituency.

According to reports, Waiguru faced the disappointment of her constituents after she declared that she would not allow area MCA David Kinyua Wangui or any other leader perceived to be against her to address the gathering during the opening of the market.

She is noted to have asserted that since the market was built by the county government, no other official would be allowed to address the residents.

Waiguru further accused the Mutira Ward MCA of insulting her in public.

Video courtesy of Citizen TV:

Following her declaration, the MCA’s supporters turned rowdy forcing Waiguru to give in and allow him to address the citizens.

Police officers’ efforts to try and calm the crowd were futile, as they kept on shouting.

The locals would later calm down after she handed the microphone to Mr Wangui.

In his address, the MCA declared his full support to the governor’s development agendas despite their differences.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

sarah kamotho

Missing Dutch Tycoon’s Wife Sarah Kamotho Accuses Officer Of Sexually Assaulting Her

Senator Mithika Linturi’s Involvement In Ksh13.5 Million Co-op Bank Heist