in SPORTS

Nyayo Stadium To Reopen For KPL Action This Weekend

149 Views

nyayo stadium
[Courtesy]

Nyayo Stadium will stage a Kenyan Premier League match pitting AFC Leopards against Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday.

It will be the first time in two years for the second largest sporting facility in the country to host a football match.

Read: Renovation Works At Nyayo Stadium Stall, Again! (Photos

In 2017, Nyayo was closed for renovation ahead of the 2018 CHAN was Kenya was to host but was shifted to Morocco due to unpreparedness.

The stadium has since been worked on and partially fitted with seats, the overall renovation, however, remains unfinished.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

ida odinga

Ida Odinga Tears Into McDonald Mariga Over Kibra Candidature [Video]

Tycoon Jaswant Rai’s Bid To Freeze Sale Of ARM Rejected