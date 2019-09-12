Nyayo Stadium To Reopen For KPL Action This Weekend

Nyayo Stadium will stage a Kenyan Premier League match pitting AFC Leopards against Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday.

It will be the first time in two years for the second largest sporting facility in the country to host a football match.

In 2017, Nyayo was closed for renovation ahead of the 2018 CHAN was Kenya was to host but was shifted to Morocco due to unpreparedness.

The stadium has since been worked on and partially fitted with seats, the overall renovation, however, remains unfinished.

