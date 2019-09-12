Nandy Forgives Ex-Boyfriend Who Brought Her Miscarriage Inducing Medicine

Tanzanian songbird, Nandy has opened up about her pregnancy with her ex-lover, Bill Nass.

Speaking during an interview with “Times FM”, the Kiza Kinene singer stated that while they were still dating, she conceived for him but suffered a miscarriage days later.

She stated: “I will not dwell on that but yes, I was pregnant for him but I suffered a miscarriage. He brought me some medicines which I took, and they led to my miscarriage.”

However, she added that despite Bill Nass having bought the medicine that led to her miscarriage, she has forgiven him.

The two even released a song together a week ago titled: Bugana.

Her revelations came after a video she posted elicited reactions as fans claimed that she was expectant again.

She is yet to confirm the rumors or even disclose who the baby daddy is.

However, it is alleged that the two ex-lovers and ‘Bugana’ singers might be back together.

