Harambee Stars Striker Michael Olunga Named Player Of The Month For August In Japan

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga has been crowned August player of the month in the Japanese second tier league.

The 25-year-old former Tusker and Gor Mahia player enjoyed a fine form with Kashiwa Reysol in the month, which was highlighted with a hat-trick against Renofa Yamaguchi.

In total, Olunga has scored 14 times this season.

He thanked his teammates for the award.

“First of all, I would like to thank God for being able to win the MVP this month. And thanks to the teammates and coaching staff who supported me, I always enjoyed a good game.

“I was so honored to have received this honor because of the presence of the entire Resol family with supporters, and the most impressive game in August was a hat trick.

I was able to play a fantastic game against Yamaguchi on August 10th, and the best goal was a heading shot against Nagasaki on August 17. I was able to decide the ball,” Olunga said.

