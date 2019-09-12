Maasai Mara University VC Professor Mary Walingo Sent On Compulsory Leave

Maasai Mara University Vice-Chancellor Prof Mary Walingo has been sent on compulsory leave following an exposé by Citizen TV that implicated her in graft.

Prof Walingo has been replaced in an acting capacity by Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) in charge of Academic Affairs, as she (Walingo) heads to a compulsory leave.

Prof Walingo, the school finance officer Anaclet Okumu and Walingo’s driver Abdi Noor Hassan are accused of embezzling over Ksh190 million belonging to the institution.

The exposé dubbed ‘The Mara Heist’ showed how the VC siphoned funds from the school accounts through her driver, who was used as the intermediary between her and the then accountant, Spencer Sankale.

Unable to keep the secret any more, Sankale among other whistleblowers opened the lid to journalists, and later presented evidence to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

A day after the exposé, detectives from the DCI headquarters camped at the institutions seeking to piece together evidence that could be used against the three in the case.

On Wednesday the Prof Walingo spent hours at the DCI recording a statement.

She is expected back at the DCI headquarters on Monday next week after she told the investigators that she needed more time to prepare the documents needed for the case.

The two other accused persons are expected at the DCI headquarters on Thursday and Friday.

