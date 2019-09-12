in NEWS, POLITICS

Khalwale Criticized For Claiming Mariga Unfairly Locked Out Of Kibra Race

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale is under fire for claiming that Jubilee party candidate for Kibra by-election has been unfairly locked out of the race.

Mariga, a former football star was disqualified by the Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday after his name was found missing from the voter register.

Trying to fight back, the ex Inter Milan star asked the commission to declare the returning officer Beatrice Muli’s decision illegal.

He further noted that he was indeed a registered voter in Kariokor, Starehe constituency. He applied for registration on August 26, two weeks after the Kibra seat was declared vacant by Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi.

In a tweet, Khalwale an ally of Deputy President William Ruto said that Oburu Odinga, ODM leader Raila Odinga’s brother and Kennedy Kalonzo, the son of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka were handed EALA seats while Mariga, son of a “hustler” is being denied the opportunity to run for office.

“I come from a most unequal country where Kennedy Kalonzo (@skmusyoka‘s son) & Oburu Odinga (@RailaOdinga‘s brother) are gifted free parliamentary seats in EALA but Mariga (a hustler’s son) is being denied a chance to COMPETE for a seat in Kibra! The Hustler Nation will speak…” he wrote.

The tweet has elicited reactions on the micro-blogging site.

Here are the comments:

On Wednesday, IEBC commissioners were holed up in a meeting as they sought an interpretation of the law.

The by-election will be held on November 7.

