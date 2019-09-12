Itumbi Castigates DCI For Tormenting Gateri, Says PS Kibicho Was First Witness To Withdraw From Forgery Case

Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi has castigated Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for harassing a state witness turned suspect, Samuel Gateri.

Gateri was listed as a witness in an ongoing case in which Itumbi was charged with three counts of making a false document without authority, publishing a false statement and reprogramming a mobile phone.

He was however arrested and charged with making a document without lawful authority contrary to section 357 (a) of the penal code with the intent to cause anxiety.

According to Itumbi, DCI is tormenting the man because he exposed the detectives’ evil doings against him while in custody.

In a damning letter, Gateri said that detectives threatened him with death and asked him to implicate Deputy President William Ruto in the forgery case.

“Lakini DCI if you want me, come for me, even summoning me by a tweet will do. Hii story ya Ku-harass young people – whose only mistake is that they subscribe to #HustlersNation is wrong!” he wrote.

“First, you charge your own WITNESS because he exposed what you did. Forced him to implicate DP William Ruto – We both know he was not the first witness to withdrawal,” he continued.

The blogger further revealed that Gateri was not the first witness to withdraw from the case. In fact, he stated, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho was on the list of prosecution witnesses but later withdrew.

“The FIRST witness to withdrawal on this matter was Interior PS Karanja Kibicho. The charge sheet that I was shown while signing Charge and Caution statement had his name as Prosecution Witness 1,” he mentioned.

Itumbi also noted that cases are not won by intimidation and sideshows but by furnishing a court of law with evidence.

“As far as I know, cases are won in Court by Evidence, Facts, and the Law, they will not be won through intimidation and sideshows, at the end of the day, you will not escape from the only thing that must be done, prove your allegations, before the court, beyond Reasonable Doubt!”

