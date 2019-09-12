Ida Odinga Tears Into McDonald Mariga Over Kibra Candidature [Video]

Ida Odinga, wife of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, has criticized Jubilee’s candidate for Kibra by-election McDonald Mariga for hanging his boots to engage in politics.

Speaking on Wednesday in Kisumu, Mama Ida stated that Mariga, whose candidature was rejected by the electoral commission, should have stuck to football, where he had made a name for himself.

Stating that Mariga had spoilt his legacy, Mama Ida noted that the international football star should emulate Dennis Oliech who has been consistent with soccer.

“Have you heard of the name Dennis Oliech? What has he excelled in? Football isn’t it? Think of Mariga, I can not use that as a good example because, when he changed the profession, you see how he failed,” Ida stated amid giggles.

“If he would have stuck to football he would do much much better.”

Dennis Oliech is a household name in Kenya having played for Harambee Stars and international club, Nantes, before he retired in 2016.

In January 2019, he was unveiled by Gor Mahia as the club’s striker.

Last month, the club, however, terminated his contract over gross ‘misconduct.’

Here is the video courtesy of the Standard:

Meanwhile, Mariga, who was barred from contesting for the Kibra seat on grounds that he was not a registered voter, On Wednesday filed a complaint with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s dispute resolution committee.

“The complainant is indeed a registered voter .. he was registered on August 26th as a voter in Kariokor Social Hall polling station in Starehe Constituency,” Mariga said on Wednesday in a sworn affidavit.

“The decision (to bar him from contesting) is improper null and void for want of lawful invalidation since the complainant is actually a registered voter.”

If he’s cleared, Mariga will face ODM’s Benard Otieno Okoth alias Imran, Amani National Congress’ Eliud Owala, Editar Achieng of Ukweli Party and Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi.

The Kibra MP seat fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth who succumbed to colorectal cancer on July 26, 2019.

