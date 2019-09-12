Government Forbids Child Adoption By Foreign Nationals

The cabinet has on Thursday banned the adoption of children by foreign nationals in Kenya.

In a directive issued following the special cabinet meeting held at State House, Nairobi chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection was directed to formulate a new policy document to regulate the adoption of children by foreign nationals in Kenya.

In the meeting, which was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto, the Ministry of Labour was also asked to streamline operations of the Child Welfare Society of Kenya and those of children homes in the country.

The cabinet issued the ban following a vicious adoption battle between the government and the guardians of Baby Kiano, who was handed over to them on Wednesday.

Baby Kiano is noted to have been handed back to his guardians, Daisy and her husband Matt, after a prolonged meeting held at the Child Welfare Society of Kenya offices.

It is noted that the meeting was attended by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Nelson Marwa, Kabete OCPD George Seda, and DCIO Francis Wanjau.

Baby Kiano’s case came into the limelight after Detectives from the DCI stormed his guardian’s home and forcefully took him.

Mr and Mrs Matt, American-born nationals, had been granted legal guardianship of the child by the Nairobi’s Children Court in April 2017 following an adoption process that began in December 2014.

However, it is noted that there were issues in the legal system which created an opening for the commercialization of adoptions in the country, hence the questioning.

Following the realization of the loopholes, the government ceased renewing the licenses for the children’s homes, nor licensing new ones.

Additionally, during the meeting, the Cabinet approved Kshs 6.9 billion for the development of an Inland Container Depot, Railway Marshalling Yard, Logistics Zone and Public Utility Area as well as other core enabling infrastructure to support the development of the Naivasha Special Economic Zone and the impending completion of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) phase 2A.

The Cabinet also approved the hosting of the upcoming Nairobi Summit of the 25th International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD 25).