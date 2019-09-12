Fred Omondi Speaks On Siring Child With “Mzungu Sponsor” After High School

Comedian Fred Omondi apparently has two daughters that the people are yet to meet.

Speaking to Milele FM, the funny man who is brothers with Eric Omondi narrated how he sired the two girls; Shanis and Aeriel with their Mzungu mothers.

“As I had told you, I have two daughters, and I am so happy. I will never hide that I have kids,” he said, adding that he takes care of the young ones.

Read:

He further divulged that Shanis is his first born who he had immediately after leaving high school but has not seen her for a while since she is out of the country.

He does however keep the communication lines open and are often talking via social media.

In another interview the comedian who features on Churchill Show disclosed that he at some point contracted a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI).

Read Also:

“I had a STI scare in 2014. Wacha tuu iishe. Kesho utaskia mr herpes…lets leave it at that,” he said.

Also opening up about the death of his brother, who had a drug addiction problem, Fred revealed that Eric was hit the hardest.

“It was tough. You know we had struggled with him over the years. He was struggling with addiction and we spent most our time looking for him other than growing up with him. Eric found him, after two or three years of not seeing him. Unfortunately, the next day he passed on because he was in a very bad condition,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu