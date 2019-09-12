DP Ruto Hits Back At Waiguru Over “Not Another Kikuyu President” Utterances

Deputy President William Ruto has hit back at Kirinyaga County chief Anne Waiguru over her utterances which were deemed tribal.

Responding to an article done by a local publication on Waiguru, the DP affirmed that Kenyans supported and voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta because of his competence and not his ethnicity.

Ruto exclaimed: “We supported and voted for Uhuru to succeed Kibaki, not because of ethnicity but COMPETENCE.

“He is NOT the leader of any ethnic community but that of Jubilee, the largest political party with Mca’s,MPs and Gov’s in 41 of 47 counties and President of Kenya. Muwache kasumba ya ukabila pls,” he cautioned.

We supported and voted for Uhuru to succeed Kibaki not b'cos of ethnicity but COMPETENCE. He is NOT leader of any ethnic community but that ofJUBILEE ,the largest political party with Mca's,Mps and Gov's in 41 of 47 counties and President of kenya. Muwache kasumba ya ukabila pls. pic.twitter.com/Pw9NY50InB — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 12, 2019

The publication had articulated Waiguru’s thoughts which she delivered in her backyard at Kerugoya Level 5 Hospital where she was delivering her annual county report.

During the event, Waiguru claimed that Kenyans are not ready for another president from the Kikuyu community.

According to her, another Kikuyu presidency would fuel the feelings of exclusion from the country’s top leadership by other communities.

“Let’s be honest, Kenya has many communities and one or two cannot continue dominating the leadership of this country,” she mentioned.

She also called on Kenyans to embrace the Building Bridges Initiative since its proposals are meant to unite the country.

Waiguru stated: “The BBI is a solution to ending political violence each and every electoral circle.”

