Star Witness Who Withdrew From Itumbi Case Samuel Gateri Arrested, Again

Star witness in Dennis Itumbi forgery case who withdrew following alleged death threats from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Samuel Gateri has been arrested.

Gateri withdrew from the case early this month, citing death threats from the DCI, who wanted him to implicate Deputy President William Ruto.

Kahawa Tungu learns that Mr Gateri was arrested today when he met his lawyer to file a constitutional application to protest his illegal confinement two months ago. He also wanted the DCI to release his documents like the identification card, driving licence and phones.

Gateri was arrested at Sagret Hotel by DCI officers aboard two cars, KBR 549K and KBS 632E and is allegedly held at Shauri Moyo Police Station.

Read: Witness In Itumbi Case Tells Court DCI Threatened Him With Death Unless He Implicated DP Ruto

He was first arrested on July 2 for being a member of a Whatsapp group dubbed Tanga Tanga that supports DP Ruto.

Upon his arrest, he was taken to Embu Police Station by two DCI officers who said that they were acting on orders from above.

Itumbi was charged on July 22 over the alleged fake letter which claimed there was a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

He was charged with three offences of making a false document without authority, publishing a false statement and reprogramming a mobile phone.

Itumbi denied the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot. Read: Itumbi Blasts DCI For Lying About Samuel Gateri Being A State Witness In Forgery Case

