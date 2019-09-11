Show Of Contentment As Waiter Returns Ksh60,000 Dropped By Customer In Meru

When Dr Esther Mbaabu, a tutor at Meru Teachers College, dropped Ksh60,000 at Nice Digital Hotel in Meru, the least she expected was getting the money back.

Unknown to Dr Esther, the money was collected by a waiter, Ms Eva Karendi, a 23-year-old born again Christian who decided to keep the money with the hotel management until the owner was found.

Dr Esther had met her husband in the hotel last week where she accidentally dropped the money, which she says was meant for orphaned children she supports.

“My husband and I had a meal at Nice Digital Hotel and made our way back to his car. I had not realized I had carried my purse into the hotel. I also did not have to, since I was not the one footing the bill for the meal. It was only after he dropped me at the Heritage Hotel at Nkubu that we realised my purse was not in the car,” Esther said, as quoted by the Standard.

She called the hotel management, and luckily she was told that the money had been found, intact.

“One Mr Kariuki picked the phone but since he was not at the hotel, promised to call back after checking if a lost purse had been found. He called back to give me the good news that my purse had been found and the money was intact,” she added.

On Sunday, Esther drove to the hotel to meet Eva, and says the have become ‘good friends’ since. She has promised to help her (Eva) upgrade her education since she comes from a poor background.

“I was so happy that they found the money and kept it safe for me. I wanted to meet the young girl because what she did was so unselfish, and kind. Eva and I have become good friends. She is from a humble background and I want to support her to upgrade her education,” she said.

