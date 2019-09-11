Six Suspects In StanChart ATM Heist Released On Sh1 Million Bond

Six suspects implicated in the Sh72 million Standard Chartered bank ATM heist have been released on Sh1 million surety bond.

The six; David Ayienda Mochogu, Duncan Luvuka, Vincent Owuor, Boniface Mutua, Alexander Mutuku and Francis Muriuki. among them three police officers were also charged with damaging property belonging to logistics firm G4S valued at Sh1 million.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi on Wednesday ordered that the six be released on an obligee surety bond and similarly deposit their travel documents with the court.

On Monday the six through their lawyer Cliff Ombeta claimed that they had been tortured while in police custody and were in need of medical attention.

“The police pierced Owuor’s finger with a needle and forced pepper into his system so that he could confess he is a police officer,” Ombeta told the court.

Police Corporal Duncan Kaveshi, displayed head and arm injuries inflicted by what he said was a police assault.

Chief magistrate Martha Mutuku ordered that the men receive treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

“The suspects will receive medical attention before the court rules on their detention on Tuesday at 2.30pm,” Mutuku ruled.

They allegedly posed as police officers escorting cash-in-transit from the G4S headquarters along Witu Road.

