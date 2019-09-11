Sonko A “No Show” As Gor Mahia Fundraiser Raises Paltry Ksh300,000

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko did not make it as guest of honor at Gor Mahia’s harambee which took place at Charter Hall, Nairobi on Tuesday night.

At the end of the function, which concluded at 8.00pm, only Kshs300,000 was banked.

A few of invited guests like Homabay County Governor Cyprian Awiti pledged Kshs150,000, Siaya Governor Amoth Rasanga Kshs250,000, Member of Parliament George Aladwa Kshs50,000, among others.

Read:

The list of guests was vast and included President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, club patron Raila Odinga … none of whom graced the event.

The fundraiser was meant to support Gor Mahia’s trip to Algeria for their CAF Champions League first round, first leg fixture against USM Alger.

According to Ronald Ngala, a long serving official of the club, they need close to Kshs5 million to facilitate the trip.

Gor Mahia had reached out to the government through the line ministry for support, but their efforts did not materialize.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu