Serial Criminal Jane Wawira Mugo Wanted By The DCI

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is hunting down Ms Jane Wawira Mugo, an alleged serial criminal.

Ms Mugo is wanted for various criminal activities including robbery with violence, impersonation and murder threats.

In a tweet, the DCI indicated that a warrant of arrest to that effect was issued by Milimani Law Courts.

The suspect who claims to be a Private Investigator and the CEO for Trimo Security Limited has been charged with various offences since 2015. In 2015, she was accused and charged with detaining a man for hours after forcing him to pay Ksh440,000 to her.

In the same year, she was also accused of impersonating a Public servant whereby she stormed the office of the victim’s lawyer and introduced herself as a Police officer, searched the house and created disturbance.

“Further, she is accused of abducting a Nairobi businessman and locking him up in her office at Baba Ndogo and forced him to pay Ksh400,000. She was charged with abduction, impersonation and creating disturbance vide CR141/183/2015. All cases withdrawn under Sect. 204 of Penal Code,” tweeted the DCI.



On December 12, 2016, her employees: Isaac Ndirangu, Noreen Malala and Michael Gita were accused of robbing off a man Ksh90,000 which he had withdrawn from a Bank after they had introduced themselves as Police Officers. They were carrying a radio phone, handcuffs and a pistol and were charged with robbery.

On August 15, 2019, Ms Mugo while at New Muthaiga Este drew a pistol and threatened to kill a man on allegations that he was spying for a relative of the director in a company where she was the private investigator.

Ms Jane has been ordered to surrender to the nearest police station.

#WANTED| Ms. Jane Wawira MUGO- a serial Criminal is WANTED by the @DCI_Kenya for various criminal activities including Robbery w/Violence, Personation & Threatening to Kill. A warrant of arrest to that effect was issued by Milimani L/Courts.To be be arrested WHEREVER she’s found. pic.twitter.com/VF6HQcER7I — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 11, 2019

