Section Of Thika Super Highway To Be Closed This Weekend

Thika Super Highway will be closed at Allsopps area (Outer Ring Road Junction) this coming weekend, Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday evening, the authority stated that the city-bound expressway will be closed on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 to facilitate the installation of overpass concrete beams on the ongoing construction of the Outer Ring overpass.

“Motorists heading to the City Centre will use the service lanes as directed by the traffic marshals, ” the notice reads in part.

A similar traffic disruption is also set to be experienced the following weekend as the remaining section of the outbound expressway will be closed on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22.

On both weekends, the closure will commence from 6.00 am to 6.00pm.

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes to reduce congesting the service lanes.

“We appreciate the support, cooperation and understanding of the public as we endeavour to modernize our urban road infrastructure for efficient transport, ” said Eng Silas Kinoti, KURA Director-General.

