NBA Legend Michael Jordan Pledges Kshs100 Million For Bahamas Relief Efforts

Michael Jordan is pledging Kshs100 million to hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas, saying he is “devastated” after seeing the destruction the storm has caused.

“I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently,” MJ said.

“My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

Jordan, through his rep, Estee Portnoy, added, “As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact.”

“The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm.”

So far, officials say at least 50 people are confirmed dead, but thousands of people are still unaccounted for.

Tons of stars are opening their wallets to help out, from Tyler Perry to Luke Walton, Buddy Hield, Ludacris and more.

