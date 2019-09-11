Mercy Wanjau Reshuffles Staff At Communications Authority Amid Leadership Wrangles

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has announced changes at the management level, amid leadership wrangles that has seen newly appointed acting director general Mercy Wanjau fight to command authority.

In a public notice published in the dailies, in what looks like stamping authority at the helm, Ms Wanjau redeployed Mr Christopher Kemei from the department of Licensing, Compliance and Standards to the department of Universal Service Fund (USF) as the director.

Mr Matano Ndaro, currently the director in charge of Competition, Tarrifs and Market Analysis has been redeployed as director Licensing, Compliance and Standards while Mr Maxwell Mosoti, currently acting director Universal Service Fund (USF) has been redeployed as acting director in charge of Competition, Tariffs and Market Analysis.

Mr Kipng’etich Rotich, currently assistant director at Human Resource Management department has been redeployed to the Universal Service Fund (USE) as assistant director, Project Monitoring and Evaluation.

Ms Beatrice Bonga, currently manager, Human Resource Services has been appointed acting assistant director, Human Resource Management while Ms Emma Otieno, currently manager in charge of Corporate Planning has been redeployed to the Universal Service Fund (USE) as manager in charge of Fund Mobilisation and Management.

Ms Priscah Motogwa, currently assistant manager at Human Resources department has been appointed acting manager in charge of Administration.

It is not yet clear whether the changes will be effected, since the court late last month halted Ms Wanjau’s appointment and ordered that Francis Wangusi, whose term had expired remains in office until a substantive appointment is made.

The case was filed by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) who argue that CA did not follow the constitution in the appointment of Ms Wanjau.

“We are asking that the orders issued before to be extended because there’s no existing board,” the court was told.

According to Cofek, the 13-member board, led by Ngene Gituku, has no power to appoint a new director-general for a state entity.

Prior to the court directive, Ms Wanjau had issued orders directing Wangusi to vacate a government house he occupies.

“You are hereby notified that you have been given thirty (30) days from the date of this letter, to vacate the institution house which you currently occupy,” the notice reads in part.

On his part, Wangusi stated that he would not hand over to Ms Wanjau, terming her as incompetent.

