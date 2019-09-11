Man Accused Of Stealing Ken Mijungu’s Prado Released On Ksh500,000 Cash Bail

Barack Ochieng Aluoch, a man accused of stealing NTV news anchor Ken Mijungu’s car, has been released on a Ksh500,000 bail.

Aluoch allegedly conspired with others to steal the Toyota Prado VX valued at Ksh5.6 million on June 13 at 9:40pm outside Nation Centre on Kimathi Street, Nairobi.

He was arrested on August 9, but did not take plea until today when he pleaded not guilty before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, who gave him an alternative of release on a Ksh1,000,000 bond.

When the car got lost outside Nation Centre, Mijungu took to Twitter to plead with the public to help him trace the car.

Read:

“Stolen. Please help find. Still searching, anyone with info please report to a police station near you,” he tweeted.

The thieves are said to have disabled the tracking system of the car immediately after stealing it, raising alarm for the anchor.

Apart from being a news anchor, The Side-bar anchor runs a car hire company by the name “Execar-tive CarHire” which imports cars and machinery.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu