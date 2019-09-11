Kiss FM’s Kamene, Kibe Open Up About Past Experiences In Marriage

Kiss FM’s newest morning show duo has been laying their souls bare for their fans.

Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe on Tuesday spoke about their past experiences with relationships most especially marriages.

What many do not know is that Kibe who is known to be forthright especially on social media has been married twice and has a child.

Kibe has not however seen his daughter for the past 7 years, he revealed during the morning show.

“So until the toi was three years old I was given the chance to see him ooh daddy. I went and got married to another lady and since then I have not seen my toi for I don’t know 7-12 years.

Now that is somebody I want to be thrown in front of the bus and in case you do not get injured the bus will step on her,” he said.

Before the radio gigs came, Kibe was a pastor or motivational speaker if you like. He did his thing with popular pastor Robert Burale.

On to Kamene. The lass who has a law degree under her belt, almost got married but the heavens had other plans for her.

She was supposed to exchange nuptials with a Tanzanian man on this day some three ago in Italy.

In past interviews, the beauty who started off at Ebru TV has said that the man dumped her via WhatsApp call.

Anyways, on today’s show, Kamene was grateful that she dodged a bullet noting that she would have been unhappy in that marriage.

“Today would have been my third anniversary in marriage. I was to get married on this day three years ago but i dodged the bullet. I would have been miserable today,” she narrated.

“I would have been in Tanzania right now with a lot of money even if I was not working, but miserable and not able to live my dream,” she continued.

She further narrated how her female friends who were familiar with her estranged lover’s philandering ways encouraged her to stay with him.

“She knew my man was cheating on me but pretended to be a good friend, telling me to vumilia and stay in that relationship.”

The two took over the Kiss FM airwaves on Monday after leaving NRG Radio abruptly which led to a legal battle.

