Fake Gold Suspect Jared Otieno Wants DCI Blocked From Attaching His Property In Ksh300 Million Fraud Case

Businessman Jared Otieno has filed an application seeking to block the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Attorney General from attaching his property in the Ksh300 million fraud case.

In his application, Jared noted that his assets are not subject to the criminal case which he is facing.

The applicants and 15 others have accused the DCI pf wrongfully dispossess of their properties.

Mr Otieno has further lamented that the dispossession could cost them their businesses.

Appearing in court on Wednesday, Otieno asked the court to compel DCI and the AG to release their properties which include furniture electrical and kitchen appliances.

The directors, managers, and suppliers of a company trading as Nirone Safe Keeping Limited were charged with conspiracy to defraud a foreigner of Ksh300 million.

The accused persons were arraigned before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi in May before whom they denied the criminal charge.

They were accused of defrauding Southern Chanthavong, a director of Simuong Group from Lao by means of fraudulent tricks after displaying heavy metal boxes allegedly marked with genuine gold.

