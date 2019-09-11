IEBC Commissioners Holed Up In Meeting Following Mariga’s Petition

Jubilee party candidate for Kibra MP seat, McDonald Mariga has filed a complaint with IEBC dispute resolution committee.

“The complainant is indeed a registered voter .. he was registered on August 26th as a voter in Kariokor Social Hall polling station in Starehe Constituency,” he said through his counsel.

This was after his name was found missing from the 2017 voter register on Tuesday.

Read:

As a result, a local daily reports that IEBC commissioners are holed up in a meeting with the former footballer’s lawyers in a bid to find a resolution.

Both the IEBC legal and ICT teams said that Mariga was not previously registered as a voter before August 26 when he was registered at Kariokor, Starehe Constituency.

He was handed the Jubilee party nomination certificate on Tuesday as was the ODM candidate Imran Okoth.

Should he be cleared, Mariga will face off with Amani National Congress’ Eliud Owala, Editar Achieng of Ukweli Party and Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu