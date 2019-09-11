Huddah In Trouble With KRA, Decries Harassment By ‘Young Staff’

Kenyan socialite-turned-entrepreneur Alhuda Njoroge better known as Huddah Monroe seems to have been caught up in the ongoing crackdown on tax evaders.

The Huddah Cosmetics proprietor, on Tuesday, took to social media to lament over frustrations by officials from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

According to Huddah, young KRA officials have been camping at her office demanding for certain ‘non-existent documents.’

Insisting that she is not a criminal nor a drug queen, the Boss Chick claimed that the taxman representatives are not responsible.

She accused them of not being good ‘custodians’ of documents submitted by her team.

“Few young officials like harassing people, business and companies. They ask for documents that they themselves know nothing about. I will never in my entire life bride. I play by the book because I’m not a criminal! I’m not selling drugs.

Read: Huddah’s Inbox Flooded After She Confessed To ‘Drooling’ For Teenage Boys

“You ask for non-existent documents, after submitting you claim to have lost them, then we drop them again like we have no lives; just want y’all young boys and girls at KRA to know I am cut from a different cloth and Bride is not in my vocabulary, ” she wrote on Instagram.

She noted that KRA was making it difficult for local investors to do business in the country.

“Yall been playing with people for too long. Some of you need to be exposed, seriously beaten up and expelled from Kenya for giving people who are trying to improve the countries economy a hard time no valid claims” said Huddah.

The lass, however, urged business owners to remit taxes to keep the economy of the country soaring.

Read Also: Anerlisa Surprises Mother,Tabitha Karanja On Her Birthday Amid Graft Probe (Video)

“I tell everyone before you start a business make sure you know all the rules and regulations. And most importantly pay your taxes. And make sure you don’t mess with anything concerning the Government. So you think I’m the one to give advice and not follow through. I like to do things the right was coz it gives me peace of mind. And I’m not a coward coz I’m a law-abiding citizen” added Huddah Monroe.”

Huddah’s outcry comes weeks after the taxman noted that over 600 local entrepreneurs are facing prosecution over non-tax compliance.

The Authority revealed that it prosecuted 222 individuals last year but the figure will go up this year ia move that is targeted at boosting revenue collection.

“Last year we took to court 222 individuals, this year we have shifted our focus completely, we want to prosecute 600 individuals.

Read Also: Keroche Director Tabitha Karanja Released On Ksh10 Million Cash Bail

“We have shifted focus in 2019 and have watertight cases targeting up to 600 individuals, these are cases which are properly investigated and we are sure that we will get over 94 per cent success rate,” KRA said in a statement.

However, last month, KRA was castigated for frustrating local entrepreneurs following the arrest of Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph Karanja over Ksh14.45 billion tax evasion.

The duo was released on bail pending hearing of the case.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu