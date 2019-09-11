Fan Accuses Nabayet Of Using Otile Brown For The Fame

Singer Otile Brown is said to have ended things with his Ethiopian lover who is based in Australia, Nabayet.

Instead of the usual back and forth and sometimes maligning each other’s names, Nabayet quietly returned to Australia and only shared a photo of black roses.

The beauty is a biomedical researcher and with dating a celebrity comes more followers on Instagram especially.

The Insta-in-laws are however accusing Nabbi of using the crooner for clout and riding on his fame.

“Pipo are catching feelings here. Anyway he made u famous that’s the only point I have (sic),” said a follower.

Nabbi started dating the Mombasa born singer soon after his very public break up with socialite Vera Sidika.

Theirs was a turbulent relationship with a couple of break ups and make ups and in the end secrets were let out of the bag.

Apart from his lack of bedroom skills, Otile was said to have borrowed money from the entrepreneur who has since moved on to a Tanzanian hunk, Jimmy Chansa.

Nabbi was also asked what she would do if she found out her man was cheating on her.

Her witty response was, “Leave quietly. It’s that simple! No need for the back and forth. No need for the drama.”

